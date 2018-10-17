Infant’s body found at Connecticut garbage facility could have ties to Andover

STAMFORD, Conn. (WHDH/AP) — Authorities in Connecticut continue to investigate after a dead baby boy with possible ties to Massachusetts was found at a garbage and recycling processing facility.

Police say workers at the City Carting & Recycling plant in Stamford found the body of the newborn Tuesday morning as they were sorting recyclable material.

Authorities determined that the recyclable material in which the newborn was found originated either in Stamford or Greenwich, Connecticut; Somers or the Oyster Bay area in New York; or Andover, Massachusetts.

“City Carting has been cooperative and they will have the logging material from those trucks and that’s what investigators are looking at right now,” Stamford Police Lt. Tom Scanlon said.

Connecticut and Massachusetts both have a Baby Safe Haven law that allows a parent to bring an infant 30 days or younger to a hospital emergency room without fear of prosecution for abandonment.

“A child can be dropped off anonymously and people should understand that there are better ways to handle these situations,” Scanlon added.

An autopsy will be conducted to determine how the boy died and if he was stillborn.

