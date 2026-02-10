BOSTON (AP) — Infielder Isiah Kiner-Falefa and the Boston Red Sox finalized a $6 million, one-year contract on Tuesday.

Kiner-Falefa can earn $500,000 in performance bonuses for plate appearances: $100,000 each for 300, 350, 400, 450, and 500.

The 30-year-old hit .262 with two homers, 40 RBIs and 21 doubles in 138 games last year for Pittsburgh and Toronto, which selected him off waivers on Aug. 31. He played shortstop, third base and second.

Kiner-Falefa batted .162 (6 for 37) in the postseason. Representing a title-winning run, he was thrown out at home plate by second baseman Miguel Rojas on Daulton Varsho’s grounder in the ninth inning of Game 7 of the World Series against the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Kiner-Falefa, 30, has a .262 average with 36 homers, 286 RBIs and 100 steals over eight seasons with Texas (2018-21), New York Yankees (2022-23), Toronto and Pittsburgh. He won a Gold Glove at third base in 2020.

Boston placed right-hander Tanner Houck on the 60-day injured list to open a roster spot.

