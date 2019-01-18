Infrared recording shows suspect running from horses, into officer’s arms

A suspect from central Florida is behind bars thanks to a group of horses, officials say.

The incident began with the man fleeing from officers who tried to pull him over Thursday night.

An infrared recording shows him “hoofing it” away from three large horses after jumping into their pasture to evade police. Soon after, he could be seen leaping right into a sheriff’s arms.

The man was arrested on numerous criminal charges.

