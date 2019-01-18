Infrared video shows suspect running from horses into officer’s arms

A suspect from central Florida is behind bars thanks to a group of horses, officials say.

Officials say the incident all started while the man was driving. He allegedly took off when police tried to pull him over Thursday night.

Infrared video shows a man “hoofing it” away from three horses, after he jumped into their pasture to evade police.

The suspect was able to clear the outer limits of the pen and ran right into sheriff’s deputies.

Authorities say the man is facing a number of charges, including running from police.

