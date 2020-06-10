Ingrid Michaelson surprises young fan at Boston Children’s Hospital

BOSTON (WHDH) - Singer, songwriter Ingrid Michaelson serenaded a little boy at Boston Children’s Hospital as part of the Musicians On Call program.

Joey said he was expecting a visit from Michael Jackson but still jammed out with Michaelson while showing off an instrument he made himself.

Musicians On Call is a non-profit working with Hyundai Hope on Wheels to bring award-winning recording artists to share music with patients in children’s hospitals nationwide.

Big names like Sia and Jason Derulo have participated in the program to bring some much-needed smiles to kids, families and their caregivers.

Musicians surprise the kids in intimate one-on-one performances and can also perform larger shows where hundreds of staff and patients can tune in.

The CEO said that with the pandemic going on, hospital patients — especially children — are feeling more isolated no than ever before.

This is just one way for them to keep spirits lifted.

You can watch the videos every weekday at 7 p.m. on the Musicians On Call Facebook page.

