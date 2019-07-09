OGDEN, Utah (WHDH) — A good Samaritan concerned about an injured bird ordered the wild animal an Uber to get him to a rehabilitation center.

A group of friends found the bird in their backyard but were too drunk to get it help, so one man picked up his phone and ordered a ride share.

The Uber driver picked up the lesser goldfinch and brought it to the Wildlife Rehabilitation Center of Northern Utah.

“While we feel we’ve seen it all and can’t be amazed by anything, there is always SOMEONE out there to prove us wrong,” the rehabilitation center wrote on Facebook.

The bird was able to be cared for in a timely manner and is set to be released back into the wild in a few weeks.

