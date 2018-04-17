Injured dog tossed from van, abandoned on roadside

BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston’s MSPCA-Angell center is asking the public for help raising money for an injured dog that was abandoned on the side of road in Taunton.

A man driving along Anne Road on April 9 witnessed a small dog get tossed from a van onto the street before the driver sped off, according to the MSPCA.

“The Good Samaritan picked up the dog and brought him home, where he cared for him for two days before bringing the scared but friendly pooch to the MSPCA,” officials said in a release.

Veterinarians believe the terrier mix is between five and seven years of age. They have since named him “Cheddar.” Officials say Cheddar is “laden with puncture wounds.” It’s believed his injuries were are the result of an attack from a larger dog or even a coyote.

Cheddar also has an untreated hernia. The MSPCA is raising money to cover his care. Anyone who wishes to donate can click here.

Cheddar will be homeless for four months as his puncture wounds will require a quarantine period, but anyone who wishes to adopt him can email adoption@mspca.org.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)