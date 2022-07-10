NANTUCKET, MASS. (WHDH) - Four firefighters have been released from hospital care after an historic bed & breakfast in Nantucket burned over the weekend.

New video submitted to 7NEWS showed the the historic Veranda House engulfed in smoke Saturday as crews from across the Cape worked to put out the flames.

“The wood and the proximity; it was just devastating,” Hope Killcoyne said in a phone interview.

Killcoyne and her family were leaving Nantucket on a ferry to go home to New York while the building went up in flames. Video she submitted showed smoke billowing through the town.

“As we were going, (we were) just smelling and feeling all this smoke,” she said. “It was really heartbreaking. It was devastating, thinking about the whole ripple effect.”

Nearby buildings were reportedly damaged as the flames from the 17th century hotel grew intense. Officials said parts of the 300-year-old building collapsed during the fire and what was left remained charred and tetering.

The Nantucket Fire Department said an off-duty captain and several civilians joined the fire fight with first responders. Several Cape Cod fire departments were also called in to assist.

Two firefighters were reportedly taken to the hospital for possible heat exhaustion and a third was treated for a possible “heat-related injury.” A fourth was brought in for a back injury.

Officials said three of the four firefighters were released by the end of Saturday while the fourth was kept overnight for monitoring before being released Sunday.

All employees and guests inside the hotel at the time were able to evacuate safely.

