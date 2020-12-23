Injured French Bulldog puppy surrendered to MSPCA will soon be in need of new home

The adorable puppy is a rarity--officials cannot recall the last time a French Bulldog puppy landed at the MSPCA (credit MSPCA-Angell)

BOSTON (WHDH) - An injured 11-week-old French Bulldog puppy who was recently surrendered to the MSPCA will soon be in need of a new home, officials announced Wednesday.

The pup named Carol was dropped off at the MSPCA’s adoption center in Jamaica Plain last week after her owners reportedly decided that surgery to repair a broken front left elbow and the aftercare she would require was more than they could take on.

It’s not clear how Carol broke her elbow, but MSPCA staffers believe she likely got hurt while playing.

On Christmas Eve, the puppy will have an internal steel implant installed to hold her bones in place to facilitate healing, the MSPCA said.

Mike Keiley, Director of Adoption Centers and Programs for the MSPCA-Angell, said he cannot recall the last time a French Bulldog puppy was surrendered to the shelter.

“This type of fracture requires specialty care to save her leg, and fortunately she landed at the MSPCA-Angell, where the combined efforts of our Boston clinic and Angell Animal Medical Center can deliver the surgery she needs,” Keiley said in a news release.

Carol will require strict exercise restriction for several months after surgery, along with a re-check and x-rays in eight weeks to ensure her bones are indeed healing.

MSPCA staffers hope that Carol will be ready for adoption sometime in January. People interested in adopting her can contact adoption@mspca.org for more information about the process.

Carol’s surgery and after-care are expected to top $5,000. Anyone interested in donating can do so by clicking here.

