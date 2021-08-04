BARNSTABLE, MASS. (WHDH) - A goose who underwent emergency surgery at the Cape Wildlife Center is one step closer to returning to the wild to be with his devoted mate.

Arnold, a Canadian goose, received surgery after officials noticed that he had developed a significant limp and was continuously falling over due to open fractures on his foot.

His mate, Amelia, stood at the doorway to the wildlife center and looked on as Arnold went through the procedure.

She has remained by his side, visiting the wildlife center frequently to enjoy a shared meal in the outdoor playpen each day with Arnold.

On Tuesday, Arnold got his bandaging permanently removed, a process that wildlife officials called nerve wracking as this was the first time they were able to assess how he walked.

“Geese are heavy birds and a permanent limp could potentially lead to further health complications so there was a lot riding on this, but……he did great!!” the wildlife center wrote on Facebook. “He is compensating for his injury very well and should not have any trouble resuming normal goose activities.”

Arnold will soon move outside to a large enclosure with a pool for a final stretch of observation and re-acclimation before returning back to the wild.

