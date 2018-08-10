Injured hawk rescued by animal control officers in Auburn

AUBURN, MASS. (WHDH) - Animal control officers rescued an injured hawk in Auburn on Thursday.

The hawk was safely captured by animal control and taken to Tufts Wildlife Clinic, where it received medical evaluation and treatment, according to a post on the Town of Auburn Facebook page.

Auburn DPW workers were praised for keeping the hawk safe and out of the roadway until animal control officers arrived.

