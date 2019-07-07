Injured hiker rescued in New Hampshire’s White Mountains

THORNTON, N.H. (AP) — The New Hampshire Fish & Game Department says an injured hiker had to be rescued in the White Mountain National Forest.

Authorities say the 56-year-old man suffered a non-life threatening injury while hiking down Dickey Mountain on the Welch and Dickey Loop Trail on Saturday.

Rescuers from around the area carried the man down the trail in a litter.

The department’s conservation officers are reminding hikers that hiking in the White Mountains requires proper planning and preparation. They say all hikers should carry essential equipment to be prepared for the intended hike and other issues that could arise.

