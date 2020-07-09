Injured man rescued days after apparent fall at Quincy Quarries Reservation

QUINCY, MASS. (WHDH) - An injured man was rescued days after falling and becoming trapped at the Quincy Quarries Reservation, officials said.

Crews responding to the reservation on Thursday morning rescued a homeless man in his 60s and rushed him to the hospital, according to the Quincy Fire Department.

“Our call was that he had been here for approximately two days and he was found by a hiker going through the woods who heard moaning and groaning,” Quincy Deputy Fire Chief Tim Burchill said.

The technical rescue posed a challenge because the man was trapped in a heavily-wooded area. Crews used chainsaws to cut through trees and brush to reach the victim.

The man, whose name has not been released, was said to be conscious and alert. He did suffer multiple injuries, including a large laceration.

The quarries are beautiful but dangerous, claiming the lives of more than 50 people who have either fallen or attempted to jump into open-pit mines in recent decades.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)