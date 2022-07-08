FALMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) - An injured osprey chick has been mended and reunited with his family in Falmouth thanks to a wildlife hospital and Eversource crew.

The Cape Wildlife Center in Barnstable said they received an injured osprey chick last week after Falmouth Animal Control found him on the ground, beneath his nest.

The chick was reportedly bleeding from one of his wings when he was brought in and treated for soft tissue damage. The bird’s recovery was a success, according to the Center, and he was returned to his nest after a few days.

Crews from Eversource assisted in the return with a bucket truck as the nest was on top of a decommissioned electric pole.

The Center commended Falmouth Animal Control, Eversource as well as the Osprey Project in Falmouth for their assistance.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)