BOSTON (WHDH) - A man who was injured when a Green Line trolley derailed near Kenmore Station on Saturday says he’s thankful that he wasn’t one of the 10 passengers who ended up in the hospital.

Nate Simon was among the more than 100 passengers who were riding the D Branch train from Kenmore Station to Fenway Station when it derailed about 400 yards into a tunnel around 11 a.m.

Simon, who said he’s still dealing with bumps and bruises, said the incident unfolded quickly.

“I couldn’t get a good idea. I think there were, in my group, there was about eight people sitting down, waiting for the EMTs,” he said. “But I don’t know about the rest.”

Fire officials said the 10 hospitalized victims suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

Firefights could be seen taking the injured out of a tunnel on Stokes baskets.

About 150 passengers were evacuated from the derailed trolley and another 500 people were evacuated from other Green Line trains, according to MBTA General Manager Steve Poftak.

Shuttles have been brought in to take people between both Fenway and Kenmore Stations as well as between Kenmore and Cleveland Circle.

MBTA officials recommend adding an extra 30 minutes to your travel time and say they hope to get the lines back open for tomorrow.

“Obviously this is not the service that we want to run. Our first priority here at the MBTA is safety,” Poftak said. “We are going to conduct a full investigation into this derailment.”

The cause of the derailment remains under investigation.

This is a developing story; stay with 7News on air and online for the latest updates.

