WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are looking for the owner of an injured dog found near a liquor store in Worcester.

An animal control officer responded to Chandler Street on Monday for a report of a found pit bull, according to the Worcester Police Department.

The caller told police he found the dog at the corner of Chandler and Main Streets within the past week, near Kirsch Liquors, and that he was trying to nurse him back to health.

Bob Kirsch, who owns the liquor store, is a dog owner himself. He said he was disgusted that this happened.

“I think it’s despicable,” said Kirsch. “They oughta put someone like that in a cage.”

The canine was severely emaciated and suffering from severe injuries to his face and legs, police said.

“The officer had to carry the dog to her vehicle because he could not walk,” Worcester police said in a statement.

The dog, now named Phoenix, was taken to an emergency veterinarian for treatment, police said. Phoenix is now in the care of Broken Tail Rescue, Inc. — a local animal shelter.

“He is receiving fluids, diagnostics, medication and carefully measured snacks. We were told he gave the nurse a sweet kiss and is doing well so far,” the shelter said on Facebook.

The shelter said it is accepting donations for Phoenix’s care.

“I hope that they find the person and put him in jail,” said Kirsch. “That’s where they belong.”

“I really don’t know what to say,” said Moses Oregno, who also owns a dog. “I don’t know how I would react if it happened to my dog.”

Anyone who has information about the pit bull’s owner is asked to call Worcester Animal Control at 508-799-1211.

