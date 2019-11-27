Injured pup on the mend after Lynn hit-and-run

LYNN, MASS. (WHDH) - A Lynn woman and her beloved dog are happily reunited just in time for Thanksgiving following a frightening accident last Saturday.

Hannah Peterson and her 1-year-old Boston Terrier were hit by an SUV while walking down Boston Street.

Zeke’s harness broke and he went running into the busy road with Peterson following closely behind.

“A black SUV car hit him, looked at me and did not stop,” Peterson recalled.

The 19-year-old said the driver briefly stopped but then took off leaving her with a sprained hand and Zeke with two broken legs.

Peterson’s parents say they know it was an accident but are having a hard time understanding why that driver did not stop.

“You had to know you hit something, there was a person next to your car you had to know something happened just pull over and ask,” Janet Peterson said.

Zeke underwent two surgeries and has a long road of recovery ahead but Peterson says she is just happy to have him back home with her.

Lynn police are hoping the driver does the right thing and turns themselves in.

