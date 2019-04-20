Injured red tail hawk released back to wild in Billerica

BILLERICA, MASS. (WHDH) - After nearly three weeks of care, a red tail hawk has been released back into its natural habitat in Billerica Saturday.
Animal control officers were dispatched to the hawk’s aid on March 31, after it was hit by a car.
The bird was taken to Tufts Wildlife Clinic at Cummings Veterinary School where it was nursed back to health.
Video posted to the department’s Twitter page shows the hawk take flight into a wooded area.
