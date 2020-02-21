Injured red-tailed hawk recovers from head trauma and returns to the wild

GRAFTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A red-tailed hawk that flew into an oil truck earlier this year was released into the wild on Friday.

Those at the Tufts Wildlife Clinic said the bird suffered a traumatic head injury.

The truck driver noticed the bird while driving on 495 last month and stopped to look for it.

Animal control was called and the hawk was taken to Tufts University Veterinary School.

“If the bird had fallen off the truck, who knows. It could’ve been hit by another vehicle, so its really lucky it remained on the truck, and it was very kind of the driver to make sure the bird got appropriate care,” Maureen Murray at the wildlife clinic said.

The bird was strong enough to fly again and soared when it was set free in North Grafton on Friday.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)