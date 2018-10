HYANNIS, MASS. (AP) - A dorsal fin was spotted in Hyannis on Tuesday, officials say.

The Atlantic White Shark Conservancy confirmed that an injured Mako shark was swimming near boats docked in Lewis Bay.

Officials at the conservancy report seeing fewer sharks in October and November due to varied migration patterns.

