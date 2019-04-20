Injured suspect identified following trooper-involved shooting in Brockton

BROCKTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A suspect was hospitalized following a trooper-involved shooting in Brockton Saturday morning.

A preliminary investigation suggested that just before 9 a.m. on Colonel Bell Drive, a trooper discharged his weapon during a confrontation with 25-year-old Claude W. Brown-Madison next to a building that houses a residential complex, a state police spokesperson said.

The trooper then secured Brown-Madison and reportedly rendered first aid to him.

Brown-Madison suffered a lower body gunshot wound that is believed to be non-life-threatening, according to the spokesperson.

He was transported to Boston Medical Center.

The trooper was evaluated and released from Good Samaritan Hospital as has been placed on five days of standard administrative leave, according to police.

Brown-Madison is facing five criminal charges including, armed assault with intent to murder, assault by means of a dangerous weapon, committing a firearm violation while having a record that includes at least three prior violent or drug crimes, unlawful possession of a firearm and possession of a firearm and/or ammunition without an FID card.

Due to a potential conflict of interest within the Plymouth County D.A.’s Office, the Cape and Islands District Attorney’s Office is overseeing the investigation and will determine whether the use of potentially-lethal force by the trooper was justified.

The Essex County District Attorney’s Office will prosecute Brown-Madison.

