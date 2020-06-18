A swan who had been suffering for days with a small fish hook caught in his right foot, which also had fishing line wrapped around it, was rescued and treated before being released back to his family at Horn Pond in Woburn on Wednesday afternoon.

An Animal Rescue League of Boston’s Field Services Department agent used a net to pull the male swan to shore and, with the help of Woburn Animal Control and a bystander who has an affinity for the swan family, was able to safely place the injured animal into a crate.

The swan and his mate are caring for their offspring, which added an additional challenge to the rescue effort as they are both protective and leery of unknown humans.

He was taken to New England Wildlife Center in Weymouth, where the hook was removed, the wound was cleaned and antibiotics and pain medication were administered.

The ARL returned the Swan to Horn Pond just a few hours later.

They say this may not be the first time this swan has needed assistance. Agents rescued a swan in the same area several years ago and swans are known to be territorial.

