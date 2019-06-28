Injured worker rescued from Littleton roof after nailgun mishap

LITTLETON, MASS. (WHDH) - A man working on a roof in Littleton had to be carried down a ladder after he accidentally shot himself with a nailgun on Friday morning, officials said.

Emergency crews responding to a report of an injured man on the roof of a single-family home on Trot Road around 10:40 a.m. found a 60-year-old Woburn man with a nail in his knee, according to the Littleton police and fire departments.

Officials say crews lowered the man down from the 15-foot roof after creating a rigging system with multiple ladders and rope.

The man, who was said to be conscious and alert, was taken to Lahey Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The Occupational Safety and Health Administration has been notified.

