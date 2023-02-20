A crash on the Braga Bridge in Fall River left multiple people with injuries and prompted lane closures on the bridge Monday evening, according to a Massachusetts State Police spokesperson.

State police said emergency crews were on scene as of around 9 p.m.

Police said multiple people were hurt in the incident, adding that all lanes were closed on I-195 westbound on the bridge at the time.

The cause of the crash remained under investigation Monday night.

