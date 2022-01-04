SAUGUS, MASS. (WHDH) - Injuries were reported after a car knocked down a telephone pole and wires in Saugus overnight.

The car crashed on Route 1 northbound at Main Street, sending electrical wires onto the roadway.

State police say there were injuries related to the crash.

No additional information was immediately available.

An investigation remains ongoing.

Troopers investigating crash with injuries, Rt 1 NB at Main St, Saugus, car knocked down telephone pole, causing electrical wires to fall onto Main St. Travel lane has been reopened but ramps to/from Main St remain closed. — Mass State Police (@MassStatePolice) January 4, 2022

This is a developing story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest updates.

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)