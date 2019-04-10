Injuries reported after charter buses crash on Route 3 in Duxbury

DUXBURY, MASS. (WHDH) - A pair of charter buses crashed on Route 3 in Duxbury on Wednesday afternoon, prompting a partial shut down of the highway.

Troopers responding to the southbound side of the highway about 3:20 p.m. found a number of passengers suffering from minor injuries, according to Massachusetts State Police.

Eight people were transported to Beth Israel Deaconess Hospital in Plymouth, officials say. There were reportedly 95 passengers on the buses.

The right travel lane and the breakdown lane remain closed to traffic.

Video from Sky7 HD showed other passengers standing on the side of the highway waiting to be loaded onto a replacement bus.

No additional information was immediately available.

#MAtraffic Rte 3 southbound in #Duxbury 3:20pm crash involving two charter buses, 7 people transported to BI Plymouth with minor injuries. RTL and BDL remain closed at this time. https://t.co/FBmmZDfFeR — Mass State Police (@MassStatePolice) April 10, 2019

Expect major delays route 3 southbound between exits 11 and 10. DXFD had two busses collide with 95 passengers. 8 people were transported to BI Plymouth with minor injuries. Road is now open. #DXFD pic.twitter.com/U2VxFY5jIB — Duxbury Fire PIO (@DXFD_PIO) April 10, 2019

