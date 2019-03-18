Injuries reported after crash in parking lot of Needham shopping center

NEEDHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - Injuries were reported Monday morning following a crash in the parking lot of a shopping center in Needham.

Firefighters responding to 958 Highland Ave. around 11:40 a.m. found an unknown number of people suffering from injuries, according to the Needham Fire Department.

There was no word on the severity of the injuries to those involved.

Video from Sky 7 HD showed a dark-colored minivan that had crashed into a structure near a CVS and Trader Joe’s.

The vehicle was since been loaded onto a tow truck.

No additional details were immediately available.

