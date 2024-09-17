WESTBORO, MASS. (WHDH) - Emergency crews responded in Westboro Tuesday after a box truck and a tractor-trailer were involved in a crash on the Massachusetts Turnpike.

The crash happened on the eastbound side of the highway at mile marker 104 and spilled debris over several lanes of traffic.

The Westboro Fire Department first warned drivers about the crash in a post on X near 8:30 a.m., saying drivers should expect delays.

Massachusetts Turnpike eastbound at the 104 mile marker pic.twitter.com/yMX6BSkkMB — Westborough Fire Dept (@WestboroughFire) September 17, 2024

The fire department said there were injuries related to the crash but did not share any further information.

The state Department of Transportation in a post on X said two lanes of traffic were closed due to the crash as of around 8:45 a.m. The road fully reopened to traffic later in the day.

