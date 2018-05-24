Injuries reported after MBTA bus involved in crash on I-93

BOSTON (WHDH) - An MBTA bus was involved in a crash with a vehicle on I-93 southbound in Boston Thursday morning resulting in minor injuries, according to state police.

The crash happened in the HOV lane on the lower deck of I-93.

There is no immediate word on the number of injuries. Police are currently responding to the scene.

This is a developing story; stay with 7News on air and online for more information.

#MAtraffic Crash involving vehicle and MBTA Bus, I-93 SB in the HOV lane on Lower Deck in #Boston. Minor injuries reported. — Mass State Police (@MassStatePolice) May 24, 2018

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)