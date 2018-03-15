Injuries reported after multi-car crash on I-495 in Chelmsford

CHELMSFORD, MA (WHDH) - Emergency officials have responded to a multi-car crash on I-495 in Chelmsford.

The crash happened Thursday after 12 p.m. on the northbound side of the highway near Route 3.

Sky7 flew over the scene and spotted a charred vehicle that had flipped onto its roof.

The access road to the Lowell Connector is closed.

State police report injuries to those involved. The extent of the injuries is not clear.

The scene is active at this time.

