DUXBURY, MASS. (WHDH) - Emergency officials responded to a multi-car crash on Route 3 in Duxbury Tuesday night.

The crash happened on the northbound side of the highway near Exit 11 and left at least one vehicle mangled, according to a post on the fire department’s Twitter page.

Multiple people were injured. Their condition has not been released at this time.

Motorists were asked to avoid the area as crews worked to clear the scene.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.