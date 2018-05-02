3 hospitalized after pipes crash through windows of Peter Pan bus during Cape Cod crash

BOURNE, MA (WHDH) - Three people were taken to the hospital Wednesday morning after pipes crashed through the windows of a bus during a crash with a utility van on Cape Cod, officials said.

Troopers responding around 8 a.m. to a crash on MacArthur Boulevard in Bourne found a Peter Pan Bus with windows shattered by what appeared to be copper pipes, officials said. Two passengers on the bus were taken to Falmouth Hospital with minor injuries, according to Peter Pan.

State police said three people in total were transported from the scene.

The crash caused a “significant” fuel spill and delayed traffic just south of the Bourne Bridge. Environmental crews are working to clean up the spill.

The bus was traveling from Boston to Woods Hole. The cause of the crash was not immediately clear.

No additional details were available.

This is a developing story. It will be updated as more information is released.

