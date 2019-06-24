Rollover crash involving FedEx truck prompts closure of I-495 in Bolton

BOLTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Interstate 495 in Bolton has been shut down following a rollover crash involving a FedEx truck on Monday afternoon.

Troopers responding to a report of a crash on the northbound side of the highway near Exit 27 found the tractor-trailer leaning over the guardrail, according to state police.

Those involved in the crash were injured, police said.

Three lanes on the highway have been closed. Motorists are being urged to avoid the area.

The crash is under investigation.

