Injuries reported as crews investigate multi-car crash Revere

REVERE, MASS. (WHDH) - Injuries were reported as crews work to investigate a multi-vehicle crash in Revere.

State police troopers were called to the scene of the crash on the northbound side of Route 1 near Exit 60 Monday afternoon and found a tractor trailer and five cars were involved in the crash.

The left and center lanes of the road were temporarily closed.

The extent of the injuries reported and the cause of the crash have not yet been released.

