WESTBORO, MASS. (WHDH) - Injuries were reported following a crash on the Massachusetts Turnpike eastbound in Westboro on Thursday morning.

Emergency crews responding to a reported crash in the area of mile marker 107 found at least two damaged vehicles and an undisclosed number of people injured, according to the Westboro Fire Department.

Drivers are told to expect delays and use caution as first responders are in the roadway.

No additional information has been released.

Westborough Firefighters are working a crash on the Massachusetts Turnpike eastbound at mile marker 107 with injuries. Expect delays and use caution as first responders are in the roadway. @WBZTraffic pic.twitter.com/UQWyEVPkb2 — Westboro Fire Dept (@WestboroughFire) June 24, 2021

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)