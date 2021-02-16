Injuries reported from 3 car pile-up on Route 6 in Harwich

HARWICH, MASS. (WHDH) - A section of Route 6 in Harwich was temporarily closed during rush hour Tuesday following a three-car pile-up.

State police troopers responding to the scene on the westbound side of the highway found three mangled vehicles and debris scattered across the roadway, according to a post on the department’s Twitter page.

Non-life-threatening injuries were reported though it was not clear if anyone needed to be hospitalized.

Drivers were told to expect significant delays in the area and urged to avoid it altogether as crews worked to clear the scene.

There was no word on what may have caused the crash.

#MAtraffic three vehicle crash Route 6 WB at mile marker 83.2 in #Harwich. Non-life-threatening injuries reported. Westbound lane is closed, minimal traffic passing eastbound. Expect significant delays, avoid the area if possible. pic.twitter.com/2gDklZbGg1 — Mass State Police (@MassStatePolice) February 16, 2021

