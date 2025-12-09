(CNN) — A suspect is in custody after a shooting at Kentucky State University in Frankfort, police said.

Gov. Andy Beshear says injuries have been reported. Law enforcement agencies remain on the scene and have secured the campus as the school remains on lockdown.

The incident unfolded on the school’s campus around 3:35 pm when the Frankfort Police Department responded to an “active aggressor,” the agency said.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

