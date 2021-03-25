Ink seeps into waterways following large spill in Auburn

AUBURN, MASS. (WHDH) - A blue-colored ink has seeped into some waterways in Auburn following a large spill on Thursday morning, officials said.

The ink was spilled over a quarter-mile stretch of pavement near waterways in the town, according to Auburn Fire Rescue.

Fire officials did not say exactly where the spill happened.

The Massachusetts Department of Environmental Protection is assisting with an effort to mitigate the situation.

There were no additional details immediately available.

Crews are working at a large spill. The liquid has been identified as ink and stretches a quarter mile on pavement and is in the waterways. We are working with DEP, AWD and other cleanup companies to mitigate the situation. pic.twitter.com/BWxT0GoZ8F — Auburn Fire Rescue (@auburnmassfire) March 25, 2021

