Inmate at Massachusetts Treatment Center in Bridgewater dies of coronavirus

BRIDGEWATER, MASS. (WHDH) - An inmate at the Massachusetts Treatment Center in Bridgewater has died from coronavirus, according to officials.

The inmate, whose name will not be released, was in his 50s and suffered from underlying health conditions, according to the Department of Corrections.

Officials said he was quarantined immediately after becoming symptomatic and was later transferred to a hospital for treatment where he stayed for 10 days.

“The health of incarcerated individuals, staff, visitors and volunteers is of utmost importance to the department as we continue to take unprecedented steps to prevent COVID-19 introduction and transmission,” a DOC spokesperson said in a statement.

