NORFOLK, MASS. (WHDH) - A 72-year-old inmate is back in custody hours after walking out of the Pondville Correctional Center in Norfolk Tuesday morning, according to the Massachusetts Department of Correction.

Kevin O’Brien was seen on security footage walking away from the minimum-security facility and into the woods at around 10 a.m., the department said in a statement.

Officers noticed O’Brien was gone when they performed a routine check at around 11 a.m., the statement said.

O’Brien, who is serving a sentence for motor vehicle theft, was found and taken into custody in Foxboro just after 6:30 p.m., officials said.

He will be charged in connection with the escape.

