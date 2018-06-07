CRANSTON, R.I. (AP) — Authorities say a second inmate has been arrested in connection with the stabbing of a Rhode Island prison correctional officer last month.

Rhode Island State Police said Thursday that 31-year-old Joshua H. Becker has been charged with conspiracy to assault a corrections officer and other offenses.

Officials say Becker gave the weapon, a sharpened piece of metal, to another inmate who stabbed the correctional officer on May 11 at the Adult Correctional institutions. The officer suffered non-life threatening injuries.

John Carillo, the inmate accused of stabbing the officer, was immediately arrested.

Becker is serving a 30-year sentence on charges stemming from the armed robbery of a gas station in 2010. It was not immediately clear Thursday whether he has an attorney.

