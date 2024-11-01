LANCASTER, MASS. (WHDH) - One of the inmates charged in connection with an attack at a prison in Lancaster pleaded not guilty Thursday.

Facing a judge, Jose Crespo was charged with armed assault and mayhem.

Crespo is currently serving a life sentence for a separate crime.

The attack happened on Sept. 18 and was caught on camera inside the prison. Officials said five correction officers were taken to area hospitals, including one officer who suffered more than 12 stab wounds primarily in the back and in the head.

Video of the attack showed one officer walking through a unit while several inmates sit at tables. One inmate is seen leaning in a doorway.

As the officer passes, the inmate in the doorway is seen striking him in the face. The officer struggles with the inmate before a second inmate runs across the room and joins in the attack. A second officer comes to the first officer’s aid as one of the inmates appears to repeatedly stab him. Several other officers soon step in and work to restrain the inmates. As the struggle continues, a third inmate is seen entering the fray.

Two other inmates were also charged in connection with the attack.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)