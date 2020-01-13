Inmate dies after fall inside Connecticut prison

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — A Connecticut prison inmate has died after suffering a bruise to the back of his head in a fall last week.

Jose Peralta, 36, of Waterbury, who was serving time for assault and burglary, was found at about 1 a.m. on Jan. 9 on the floor of a dormitory inside the Osborn Correctional Institution in Somers.

Peralta was conscious when he was taken to the prison’s infirmary, correction officials said.

He was transported to a local hospital after his condition deteriorated and was pronounced dead just before 3 a.m.

Two correctional nurses were placed on administrative leave on Friday while the department conducts an internal investigation into the death.

(Copyright (c) 2019 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)