EXETER, N.H. (AP) — An inmate who escaped from police custody in New Hampshire during a medical appointment has been apprehended, police said.

George Moses, 46, escaped county corrections officers Tuesday while being treated at a medical office building in Exeter, police said. He was missing for about two hours.

Police said he was taken into custody after a police dog found him hiding behind a house in Exeter.

Moses was being held without bail at the Rockingham County Jail on charges of second-degree assault, criminal threatening, and domestic violence. He had been arrested in August.

It wasn’t immediately known if Moses had an attorney.

