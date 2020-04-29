MIDDLETON, MASS. (WHDH) - An inmate at the Middleton Correctional Facility is facing several new criminal charges after he allegedly attempted to smuggle drugs into the jail last week.

Salem District Court ordered that Eric Jalbert, 31, be released from custody earlier in the month and remain under house arrest at his mother’s apartment due to the coronavirus pandemic, according to a release issued by the Essex County Sheriff’s Department.

However, he was ordered to return on April 21, when the judge learned that Jalbert could not stay in his mother’s senior living facility for longer than two weeks and that he had left her residence several times during the house arrest.

Upon his return to jail, he underwent a body scan and is alleged to have had five strips of suboxone, a small bag of marijuana, and a small bag of tobacco in his possession

He is now facing two counts of introduction of contraband to a correctional facility, one count of possession, and one count of intent to distribute.

Jalbert is due to be arraigned on these charges this week.

