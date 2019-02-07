BROWNSTONE, Ind. (WHDH) — An inmate’s attempted escape from a county jail in Indiana proved unsuccessful when he fell through the ceiling Monday night.

Blaze Ayers, 28, locked himself in the medical exam room after coming back from the Jackson County Jail’s recreation area before he climbed into the ceiling towards the booking area, Jail Commander Chris Everhart said.

He got stuck above the fingerprint room before he fell through the ceiling and got tangled in wires.

As Ayers hung there, a surveillance camera captured deputies using stun guns on him.

Ayers was originally booked for failure to appear in court for a battery charge. He now faces escape and criminal mischief charges.

