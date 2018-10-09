Inmate found dead in Maine’s Kennebec County jail in Augusta

AUGUST, Maine (AP) — Officials say a 34-year-old male inmate has been found dead at the Kennebec County Correctional Facility in Augusta.

The sheriff’s department says the inmate was found unresponsive during a routine check of inmates at about 3:45 a.m. Tuesday.

Correctional officers began CPR, but the inmate could not be revived and he was pronounced dead.

The department did not release the name of the inmate until family can be notified.

An autopsy will be conducted to determine the cause of death.

Sheriff’s Lt. Chris Ready says the State Police is independently investigating the death and the jail’s major crimes unit is conducting an internal investigation.

