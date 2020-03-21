Inmate serving a life sentence in Bridgewater tests positive for coronavirus

BRIDGEWATER, MASS. (WHDH) - An inmate serving a life sentence in Brigewater has tested positive for coronavirus, officials announced Saturday.

The inmate, identified only as an adult male, tested positive Friday and has been quarantined since.

His roommate, who has shown no symptoms, has also been quarantined separate from the man, officials said.

Both inmates are being held in the Massachusetts Treatment Center, a medium-security facility that separately houses inmates identified as sex offenders, officials said.

Staffers are taking precautions and do not believe anyone else has coronavirus at this time.

“A list of individuals who have been in direct contact with the individual who tested positive has been forwarded to DPH for notification,” officials said, referring to the Department of Public Health.

“Maintaining the safety, security, and well-being of our inmate population, staff, and the public remains the MADOC’s highest priority, and the department will continue to work closely with our medical provider and DPH to take necessary precautions to mitigate any potential spread of the virus,” the statement said.

