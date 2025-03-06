BOSTON (WHDH) - A Massachusetts State employee and prison inmate are charged with conspiring to smuggle drugs into a federal prison, officials said.

Tasha Hammock, an employee with the Department of Environmental Protection, and Raymond Gaines, an inmate at FMC Devens, are charged in the incident.

On August 18, 2024, officials said Hammock was seen in pictures passing K2 laces papers to Gaines, which he pocketed.

Hammock was arrested on Tuesday and made an initial appearance in a federal court in Boston.

Gaines is set to make an appearance at a later date.

