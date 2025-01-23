WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Dozens of corrections officers were present in a Worcester courtroom this morning.

Several inmates were in court facing charges in connection with a prison attack.

At least two of the suspects in the attack are already serving life sentences.

Two corrections officers were stabbed and three other officers were injured in the attack at the Souza-Baranowski Correctional Center in Lancaster.

That attack was caught on surveillance video, and several inmates are facing charges.

